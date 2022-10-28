Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Euro Manganese Stock Down 15.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF opened at $0.16 on Monday. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Manganese (EUMNF)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.