Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Euro Manganese Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF opened at $0.16 on Monday. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

