Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 4.9%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 12,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 552,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $122,883. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.