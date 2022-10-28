Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,063 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $35,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $94.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

