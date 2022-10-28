Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $2.17

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Evmos has a market cap of $650.52 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00010574 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

