Evmos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $650.52 million and $3.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00010574 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

