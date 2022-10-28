Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 45.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. 96,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.95 and a 200 day moving average of $296.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

