Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 835 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,225,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

