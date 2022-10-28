Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 9,773 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $149.04.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.