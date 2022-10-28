Evoke Wealth LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. 75,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,200 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

