Evoke Wealth LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 338.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.85. The stock had a trading volume of 92,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,794. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.