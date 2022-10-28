Evoke Wealth LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MA traded up $11.49 on Friday, hitting $330.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.85 and its 200 day moving average is $331.72. The company has a market cap of $319.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.73.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.