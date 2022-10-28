Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

SPGI traded up $6.32 on Friday, reaching $325.63. 51,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,039. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

