Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 7,040 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.53.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.3 %

SHW traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.99. 39,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

