Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in October

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 0.6 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,281. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $169.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

