F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.62 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 2.0 %

FFIV stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 973,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.