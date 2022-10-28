Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Lowered to C$900.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$1,000.00 to C$900.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$661.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$16.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$499.00 and a 12 month high of C$716.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$643.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$666.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The firm had revenue of C$7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 93.0800027 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.