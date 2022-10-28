Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.41 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 242,875 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.40 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.68.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.