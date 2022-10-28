Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

