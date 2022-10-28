Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.83. 106,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $72.37 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

