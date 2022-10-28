Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

