Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,110.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 1,024,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,143,940. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

