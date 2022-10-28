Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 276.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 27.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 662,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $91,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.