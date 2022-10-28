Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 64,393 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 122,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

