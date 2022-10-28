Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 16,454 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $89,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $496.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.47 and a 200 day moving average of $505.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.