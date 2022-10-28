Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 236 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $249.44. 7,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

