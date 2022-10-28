Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 16,021 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $152.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.87 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

