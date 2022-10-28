Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,678,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.