Filecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $182.45 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $182.45 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00026204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 306,766,448 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

