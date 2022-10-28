First Northwest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 102.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

