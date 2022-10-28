First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$25.58 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.83.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

