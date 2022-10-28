First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $76.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.16.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley acquired 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $974,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.