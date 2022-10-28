First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.65–$0.35 EPS.

FSLR stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $145.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.28.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.42.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $974,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,348 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $720,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

