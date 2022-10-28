FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,850. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FirstCash by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

