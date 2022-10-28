FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 144.60 ($1.75).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £778.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.71.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

FirstGroup Company Profile

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In related news, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.