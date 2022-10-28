FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.55

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$163.55 and traded as high as C$181.97. FirstService shares last traded at C$173.91, with a volume of 77,482 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$148.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

FirstService Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.58. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.14.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at C$35,073,390. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at C$35,073,390. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,618,600.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

