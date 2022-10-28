Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 38.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
