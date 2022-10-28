FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading 0.8% Higher

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.36. 110,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 190,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.