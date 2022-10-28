Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Floor & Decor worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 75.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 303,436 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.