Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 2,808 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.77. 75,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 70.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.