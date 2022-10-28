Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $300,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7,227.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.93. 153,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

