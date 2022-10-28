Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. 581,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,361,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

