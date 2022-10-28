Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $135,383,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 297,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

