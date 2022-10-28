Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $41.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $5,140,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

