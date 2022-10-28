Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE F traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 1,267,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,839,760. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,570,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,197 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,234,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,697,000 after buying an additional 639,392 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

