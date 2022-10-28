FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 549,123 shares.The stock last traded at $19.93 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

