Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FTAI opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

