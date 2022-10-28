Forward Air Co. (FWRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Forward Air has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.
Forward Air Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.88. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
