Forward Air Co. (FWRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Forward Air has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.88. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

