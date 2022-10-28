Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 326.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ FOSLL opened at $13.50 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.