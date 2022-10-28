Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 11,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 87,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPX)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.