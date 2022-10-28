FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $158.92

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.92 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($1.87). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 155.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 1,324,457 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.61 million and a PE ratio of 3,130.00.
FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.
